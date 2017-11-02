JEJU WEEKLY

What is the truth of the examination of Jeju’s second airport’s construction?
D.H. Kim  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
On Oct. 3o, Won Hee-ryong, the governor of Jeju Province, said, “The Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs decided to order the examination of Jeju’s second airport’s construction, which will take place on Nov.”

However, the organizations protesting Jeju’s second airport criticized him.

The organizations said, “If The Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs decided to do it then they announced it not the governor himself.”

The organizations made a statement on Nov. that the governor should explain why he announced it and use the name, The Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs, since it didn’t say anything so far.

The opposition said, "The opposition on the 27th of last month and representatives of civil society organizations will be held at the meetings of the Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs and Jeju Island.

When the basic plan is established, the residents of the planned airport and noise- "We explained that the discussion was not done on the parliamentary order that we should prepare a plan to help the North Koreans," and "We urged direct dialogue between our opposition and the Ministry of Land."
