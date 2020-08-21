JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2020.8.21
Jeju Samdasoo x Kakao Friends Jeju Edition Released
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2020.08.06  14:32:55
Jeju Samdasoo and Kakao Friends teamed up once again.

Jeju Province Development Corporation, the producer and seller of Jeju Samdasoo, has partnered with Kakao IX, which operates the character brand Kakao Friends, to release the Jeju Samdasoo x Kakao Friends Jeju Edition.

On the label of Jeju Samdasoo, the product applied characters that lovingly portray the images of haenyeo, wind, citrus, and canola flower that represent Jeju Island. The plan aims to promote Jeju Samdasoo, the genuine brand that represents Jeju, in a more delightful way.

Jeju Samdasoo x Kakao Friends Jeju Edition is a portable and small-sized product (330mL) convenient for women and children to carry around and highly applicable at schools and businesses. The package will be sold only during summer at supermarkets nationwide.

Through this collaboration, JPDC expects to offer joy in everyday life for consumers and to promote the brand identity and familiarity among children and younger generations.

“The collaboration with Kakao Friends that lovingly portrays Jeju was able to better express Jeju Samdasoo’s brand identity,” said an associate from Jeju Samdasoo. “We hope this product will provide Jeju’s sensibility of healing to our customers,” they added.

© Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
