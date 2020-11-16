Enjoy Hallasan’s Autumn Foliage at Home

The Jeju Special Self-Governing Province World Heritage Office announced that it is reinforcing a non-face-to-face tour program by providing videos of the autumn foliage of Hallasan through its website and additional online channels.



As the autumn foliage season of Hallasan Mountain begins in October, many visitors are expected to flock to Jeju to appreciate the mountain’s changing colors. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Jeju Province plans to expand the non-face-to-face tour program and reinforce prevention activities for visitors. Hallasan National Park is publishing videos produced with drones on its website (http://www.jeju.go.kr/hallasan) for anyone to enjoy the beautiful view of Hallasan’s autumn foliage without the restriction of time and place. To provide a variety of resources, the park will constantly update videos of the mountain’s vivid landscape.



It also continues to discover and promote contactless tour activities for viewers to see the autumn leaves of Hallasan through social media channels. At the trail entrance, the park is reinforcing promotional materials, including banners, to inform compulsory wearing of masks. Additional workers are assigned to maintain the distance between visitors in the shelters and around the summit, always providing guidance and information to the visitors.



Facilities such as toilets that are mainly used by visitors are disinfected more rigorously, from twice to four times a day. Information centers and the mountain museum are strictly complying with the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, such as temperature screenings, the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing, and restrictions on the number of admitted guests. “In the fall season with a crowd of visitors, please enjoy the autumn leaves at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Director Han Jeong-woo of Hallasan National Park. “In line with this, we will take strict measures against unauthorized entry to take pictures.”