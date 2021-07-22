2021 Jeju Travel Posting Contest... Win-win Travel Project “Jeju Together”

Jeju Tourism Association (Chair Bu Dong-seok) is sponsoring and organizing the 2021 Jeju Travel Posting Contest that began on May 28. The 2021 Jeju Travel Posting Contest, which marks its third anniversary this year, will be held until August 31. The theme is “Jeju Together,” an environmental protection travel project for sustainable travel in Jeju.



Anyone who has more than 1,000 followers (subscribers) on social media channels (Instagram, Facebook, or YouTube) can apply for the contest on one of the three suggested themes: “Let’s make our Jeju trip sustainable! My healthy travel campaign”; “Let’s save the local economy! Introducing recommended local businesses for travelers”; and “Jeju is just as beautiful in winter! The warmth of winter in Jeju.” To apply, upload the submission to your personal social media account, and submit the link (URL) to the contest website. The post must be fully public and posted with hashtags such as ‘#JejuTogether, #WinWinTravelProject, #JejuTravelPostingContest, #JejuProvince, #Jeju, #JejuTravel, #JejuTravelTamnao, and #JejuTourismAssociation.



The contest is divided into image and video categories. After the first preliminary screening and the second final screening, 16 people (teams) in the image category and 27 people (teams) in the video category will be selected for a total of 43 (teams).



The announcement of the winners will be posted on the contest website on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The winners will win a total of KRW 100 million in prize money and have a chance to participate in the 2021 Jeju Antre Network Festival held in Jeju. The awards ceremony for the contest will take place at the third 2021 Jeju Antre Influencer Network Festival, held on Friday, November 6, 2021. The organizer provides the cost of participating in the festival, and in the case of team support, the supported cost is limited to one person.



"This contest intends to communicate with more travelers by sharing and spreading Jeju’s wonderful scenery and various experiences through social media.” remarked Jeju Tourism Association. “Please join us in creating a wholesome travel culture for a healthy Jeju and a mutual prosperity with local residents,” they said.