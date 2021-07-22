Jeju Forum Prays for Peace in the Middle East

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province held a commemorative event that wishes peace in the Middle East at the 16th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity.

On June 25th, the opening day, the event was held in the Grand Ballroom of the Haevichi Hotel Jeju. It was attended by Governor Won Hee-ryong of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, former Ambassador Kim Jong-yong to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Hazem Fahmy of Egypt to the Republic Korea, and Ambassador Akiva Tor of Israel to the Republic of Korea.

The event kicked off with videos about Jeju, the island of peace, and the effort to conclude a peace treaty after the Cold War. The program continued with greeting remarks from Governor Won Hee-ryong, followed by a performance planting citrus and olive trees and watering them.

"The citrus tree symbolizes prosperity in Jeju, and the olive tree represents peace in the Middle East," said Governor Won Hee-ryong in his greeting remarks. He explained that "the planting event today embodies our intention to facilitate everyone to enjoy prosperity and peace."

"I sincerely hope that the vitality represented by the two trees will lead to the next generation and continue to share the value of peace. Through solidarity, the objective of multiculturalism, Jeju promises to become a true ally that wholeheartedly desires and pursues peace in the Middle East," added Won.