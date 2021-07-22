Jeju Beaches to Open amid COVID-19

Jeju Province has opened 12 beaches in the province (Geumneung, Hyeopjae, Gwakji, Ihoteu, Samyang, Hamdeok, Gimnyeong, Woljeong, Hwasungeum Sand, Jungmun Saekdal, Pyoseon, and Shinyangseopji) starting July 1. They will open for two months until August 31, only between 10 am and 7 pm. Due to the COVID-19 situation, the night opening is closed. Just two beaches, Ihoteu and Samyang Beaches, will be operated for an additional hour from 10 am to 8 pm from July 15 to August 15. According to Jeju Province, in the summer of last year, 1,022,000 visitors came to 12 Jeju beaches amid the severe COVID pandemic. This is slightly lower than the 1,897,000 visitors in 2019. The number of visitors is expected to increase this year compared to last year due to the fatigue from continued social distancing policies and the speedy completion of vaccinations. Jeju Province plans to respond to COVID through safety bands, safety calls, and temperature stickers. The safety band with a waterproof function is issued only to those with Jeju safety code certification and normal body temperature. A new system called "Safe Call" is also introduced, which stores time and other records when you make a call to a number assigned to each beach. The province decided to classify people with suspicious symptoms such as high fever by attaching temperature stickers that change color according to body temperature. Jeju Province, together with the fire department, will start safety management of 12 beaches. The Korean Coast Guard will be in charge of 17 coastal water play areas (Seobinbaeksa and Hagosudong, Jongdal, Hado, Sehwa, Handam, Chujamojini, Sinheung, Pyeongdae, Panpo, Soesokkak, Hamo, Hacheolli Sogeummak, Nonjinmul, Hwanguji, Sagye, and Seongsan). Jeju Province decided to operate different shifts between weekdays and holidays. In the case of Jungmun Saekdal Beach, a response system for rip currents will also be administered. A rip current is an ocean current that flows rapidly from the shore to the sea, unlike waves that come to the shore. A large number of drowning accidents at Jungmun Saekdal Beach are caused by rip currents. Jeju Province is planning to control Jungmun Saekdal Beach by setting four risk levels: including caution, warning, alert, and danger.