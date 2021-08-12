25 Years of Hallasan Mountain Guards’ History At a Glance

At the Alpine Museum at the Hallasan National Park, the World Heritage Office of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is hosting a special exhibition, “Half a Century with Hallasan Mountain,” from July 9th to September 4th.



Under the overarching theme, “Half a Century with Hallasan Mountain,” this special exhibition is subtitled, “People, Life, and Hallasan Mountain.” It captures how the staff at the Hallasan National Park strived to provide a safe environment for exploration, such as crackdowns on poaching and illegal harvesting and conducting rescue activities, for the past 50 years.

It can be viewed online or in person at the Alpine Museum inside the Hallasan National Park (588 Sannokbuk-ro, Gwaneumsa Campground).



Online viewing is offered via state-of-the-art VR (virtual reality) technology and can be accessed at the Hallasan National Park’s official website (http://www.jeju.go.kr/hallasan/index.htm).

In accordance with the COVID-19 control regulations, up to 90 people may enter per hour. For more information, contact the Alpine Museum (064-710-4633).



“This special exhibition shows the footprint of protecting Hallasan National Park for 50 years,” said Director Kim Geun-yong of Hallasan National Park Management. “I hope it will serve as an opportunity to promote the importance of preserving the natural environment, including the Hallasan Mountain,” he added.