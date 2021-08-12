JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.8.12 17:18
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
25 Years of Hallasan Mountain Guards’ History At a Glance
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.08.12  17:11:26
페이스북 트위터

At the Alpine Museum at the Hallasan National Park, the World Heritage Office of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is hosting a special exhibition, “Half a Century with Hallasan Mountain,” from July 9th to September 4th.

Under the overarching theme, “Half a Century with Hallasan Mountain,” this special exhibition is subtitled, “People, Life, and Hallasan Mountain.” It captures how the staff at the Hallasan National Park strived to provide a safe environment for exploration, such as crackdowns on poaching and illegal harvesting and conducting rescue activities, for the past 50 years.

It can be viewed online or in person at the Alpine Museum inside the Hallasan National Park (588 Sannokbuk-ro, Gwaneumsa Campground).

Online viewing is offered via state-of-the-art VR (virtual reality) technology and can be accessed at the Hallasan National Park’s official website (http://www.jeju.go.kr/hallasan/index.htm).

In accordance with the COVID-19 control regulations, up to 90 people may enter per hour. For more information, contact the Alpine Museum (064-710-4633).

“This special exhibition shows the footprint of protecting Hallasan National Park for 50 years,” said Director Kim Geun-yong of Hallasan National Park Management. “I hope it will serve as an opportunity to promote the importance of preserving the natural environment, including the Hallasan Mountain,” he added.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트