  • Updated 2021.10.6 17:10
Becoming a Resting Place on the Jeju Olle Trail... Installation of the Upcycling ‘MOJAK Bench’
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.10.06  16:31:29
▲ MOJAK Bench

Jeju Olle Foundation and LocknLock installed the upcycling MOJAK Bench made with old plastic air-tight containers on the Jeju Olle Trail to commemorate the Good Recycle Day on the 6th.

Following the ‘Koyo Bench,’ the second ‘MOJAK Bench’ that was built this year is part of the ‘Love for Planet’ campaign that encourages recycling resources. Mojak is the Jeju dialect for ‘knot’ representing ‘things, people and nature are all connected,’ and it was designed to provide Jeju residents and travelers a place of rest, while allowing people to easily spot the meaning of recycling in everyday life.

A total of ten benches were built at three Jeju Olle Trails such as Byeoldobong on Course 18, Moseulbong on Course 11, and Gwideok-ri, Hallim-eup. It was produced using a round top plate with a diameter of 50cm and reinforced durability for visitors to conveniently use the rest areas.

The plastics used for the MOJAK Bench were made from air-tight containers collected from consumers during the ‘Love for Planet’ campaign. 16kg of waste plastic was used to produce one chair, and when converting them to products, approximately 1,450 plastic air-tight containers (460ml) to make a total of 10 MOJAK Benches.

In addition to Jeju Olle, Beautiful Store also participated in the production of the MOJAK Bench. Jeju Olle was in charge of providing the space for building the upcycling bench and its maintenance and repairs, while Beautiful Store donated LocknLock products and helped to produce the benches using the funds that it raised. The benches were produced by a local business in Jeju called Ganse Factory.

Jeju Olle Foundation Chairperson Suh Myung-Sook said, “We hope that the upcycling MOJAK Bench will be used as a comfortable shelter for travelers and residents,” while adding, “We want people to think again about the meaning of recycling and about environmental issues through the MOJAK Bench installed on the Olle Trails in Jeju.”

