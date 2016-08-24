▲ St Isidore Milk Cafe has proven popular among visitors since opening in June Photo by St Isidore Milk Cafe A new milk cafe at one of Jeju's best-loved farms has opened to serve the community. Dairy cows at St Isidore Farm in Geumak-ri are to thank for the organic latte teas and ice creams being served up at Uyubudan. The name translates as unlimited milk and a steady stream of visitors have been pouring to the rural setting since the wood-framed hut opened its doors in June. Its milk menu, based on milk produced at the dairy farm, includes organic Earl Grey tea, Jeju Ginger milk, peanut milk and Jeju organic green latte tea. It also serves up homemade ice cream, steamed milk, cafe lattes and various cakes. ▲ A share of the cafe's profits go towards the running of the on site hospice Photo by St Isidore Milk Farm Uyubudan launched as a means to keep St Isidore ticking over, with a share of the profits going towards the running of the hospice and care home at the site. The initiative is the work of Kim Jong-hyun, the founder and owner of a social enterprise Sum-I-da.

He came up with the St Isidore Milk Cafe plan after being approached by the St Isidore Foundation which was seeking new ways to keep the farm business afloat. With competition to drive down prices, Mr Kim said the sector has been experiencing hard times. While supply of milk from farms has risen, the demand in Korea has decreased, he says. However, early signs show the cafe operation to be successful and if it continues in this way, Mr Kim says a second one could be opened on the farm. ▲ The cafe serves up a variety of tasty milk based drinks Photo by St Isidore Milk Cafe The cafe opened for the Korean public holiday on June 6 with more than 300 people visiting in just one day. The cafe has proven popular with villagers too, with local people among those regularly coming to enjoy its refreshments, said Mr Kim. The cafe's location was chosen due to its proximity to The Ctesiphon - an old farmhouse named after the great archway of the ancient city of Mesopotamia which it is said to resemble. To an unknowing visitor, one could be forgiven for not giving the ramshackle barn it’s deserved attention, yet it has proved an unlikely tourist destination in Jeju. ▲ Kim Jong-hyun, is founder and owner of a social enterprise Sum-I-da Photo by The Jeju Weekly Visitors, many of whom are newlywed couples here for wedding photos, visit the former farmworkers hut in their droves. Mr Kim said: "In Korea many people like to take their wedding photos and come here for that.

"They might not know about Uyubudan yet but eventually more people will visit It's a good location for business." The popularity of the site has had its drawbacks, particularly where traffic is concerned, with visitor’s cars blocking access for farmworkers. Thankfully, a patch of land was cleared for a parking area before the cafe was opened. Uyubudan: St Isidore Milk Cafe, 38, Geumakdong-gil, Hallim-eup, Jeju City, 064-796-2033