Waterspout occurred off the coast of Seogwipo yesterday
WooYoung Jung  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.12.06  10:40:13
▲ Photo courtesy Korea Meteorological Administration

A waterspout occurred on Dec. 5 in the seas around Seogwipo.

The weather service reported that it lasted around fifteen minutes between 9:50 a.m and 10:05 a.m.

The waterspout was observed and filmed by an employee on the 3rd floor of National Institute of Meteorological Sciences (NIMS).

A waterspout is a whirlwind that happens in the sea. It occurs when the direction of the wind blowing near the sea surface and the direction of the wind blowing from higher up are different from each other.

When the sea surface gets warm and humid it creates a cumulonimbus cloud which forms a whirlwind that blows to the cloud. The water vapor rising in this ascending current forms a funnel-shaped cloud.

The weather service analyzed that this waterspout happened because the high pressure from the north-west expanded as cold air drifted south causing the wind from the north-west to blow stronger.

Waterspouts have been recorded in Korea previously in 1989 at Jeju airport, 1993 at Gimje-pyeongya, 1994 near Jirisan, and also in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2012 at Ulleungdo.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
