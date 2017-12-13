Event: Jeju Winter Festival to bring winter fun to the island

Jeju Winter Festival will be located at Mt. Hallasan’s Eorimok course, Chilseong-ro Shopping Center, the JTO Duty-free store, and Seogwipo Lee Jung-seop Street.

At the festival, you can enjoy Jeju’s winter by taking part in various events such as outdoor activities, Christmas performances, and photo zones.

The festival ‘Snow World’ will be held at Mt. Hallasan’s Eorimok venue. Here there will be various outdoor activities to enjoy including a four-season snow sleigh, snow bumper car, mini sports, and more.

The ‘Snow City’ will be held in Jeju City’s Chilseong-ro shopping street venue and it will be decorated beautifully with a large Christmas tree. At the festival, there will be a snowman photo zone and Christmas themed street performances.

As well as the two above locations, the Duty-Free Shop inside the International Convention Center and Lee Jung Seop Street Seogwipo city will be decorated with Christmas trees and a Hallabong photo zone.

There will also be a series of concerts held at the Chilseongro location to celebrate Christmas.