▲ Jeju’s public transportation is set for its biggest overhaul Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Bus lanes are to be installed along Jeju City’s major traffic arteries and the primary bus terminal will relocate to Jeju International Airport as part of an overhaul of Jeju’s public transportation system starting in August 2017. Other changes include new transfer centers across the island and the implementation of a uniform bus fare system across all provincial bus routes. Construction on the bus transfer complex at Jeju International Airport is not expected until 2021. Jeju province announced the plans on Nov. 30 as part of efforts to enable Jeju to cope with the increasing resident and tourist population which has contributed to congested roads in recent months. In addition to the main transfer complex at Jeju International Airport (Jeju City), new transfer centers will be established at Seogwipo World Cup Stadium, Daecheondong (Gujwa-eup) and Donggwang-ri (Andeokmyeon). A further 20 local transfer stations will also be established across the island. A new circle route bus will operate from the bus transfer centers stopping at tourist sites such as the Gotjawal Provincial Park and the Jeju Museum of Contemporary Art in the west, and Geomun Oreum and Bijarim Forest in the east. Jeju’s inner-city buses are also set to be brought in line with the Seoul system which has three main colored bus lines: rapid (red), trunk (blue) and branch (green). The rapid line will be an express service, such as the two coastal road lines and nine other lines servicing the Pyeonghwa-ro, Beonyeong-ro, Namjo-ro, 516-ro and other major roads. The trunk and branch lines will (with expanded services) replace the current inner and outer city buses respectively. With all buses under the same system, there will be a standard fare of 1,200 won and two free transfers within an hour on trunk and branch lines. Express buses will be 2,000 won for the first 20km (500 won for every additional 5km / maximum fare 4,000 won). To cut down on congestion and improve commute times, central bus-only lanes and bus priority lanes will be installed on a number of busy roads. - Dongseogwang-ro (15.3km / Musucheon to Samyang)

- Yeonsam-ro (10.7km / Shingwang Junction to Samyang)

- Jungang-ro (5.6km / Gwangyang Junction to Jeju National University)

- Gonghang-ro (0.8km / Jeju International Airport to Haetaedongsan) A 2.2 billion won central bus-only lane will first be trialed along 2.7km of Jungang-ro between Gwangyang Junction and Jeju Girls High School from August 1, 2017. The project will then progress in stages with 13.5km from Gwangryeong Bridge (5) in Aewol-eup to Jeju National Museum along much of Dongseogwang-ro. Other major changes include an additional 258 buses being added to the roads and bus operation times being extended to between 6am and midnight. The Jeju Weekly will provide more information on the transportation changes when it becomes available.