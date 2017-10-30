9,639 million won has not been given to workers who deserve it

▲ Photo courtesy 1820796 According to the Jeju Provincial Government, the amount of overdue wage by the end of August is 9,639 million won or 8.54 million dollars.



Among them, 5,881 million won was solved, 3,658 million won is under judicial management, and 526 million won still remained as overdue wage.



The amount of overdue wage per person is 2.8 million won, which has been increased by 18.1 percent over the same period last year from 2.3 million won.



The Jeju Provincial Government announced that we will work hard to resolve the overdue wage by cooperating with relevant organizations.