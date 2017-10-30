Fan to pay for damage to $265,500 chandelier at Jeju based G Dragon cafe

▲ G-Dragon on Infinite Challenge Yeongdong By 8thGravity, via Wikimedia Commons Cafe Aewol Monsant is a cafe in Aewol run by one of K-pop’s most famous stars, G Dragon. The cafe is famous for the views provided by its large windows and also its unique interior design. However, this interior design has got one person into a bit of trouble. Posting on a Jeju Island community board, the visitor to the cafe claimed that while trying to get a photo of the view from the cafe, they accidentally bumped into the chandelier and a part of it broke off. Other news: Woman dies after bite from K-pop star's dog Cosmetic surgery clinic at Incheon Airport? What could go wrong? They went on to say that they took the broken part of the chandelier to a staff member who shouted at them for breaking the chandelier. After this, the person claimed that while the cafe agreed to replace the broken parts themselves, they charged the person who broke the chandelier the repair costs of around 300,000 to 500,000 won (265-443 USD). While some people on the internet have said that the cafe visitor should be thanking G-Dragon for only making him pay the repair fee, others questioned the wisdom of having such an expensive item hung so low in the cafe. Others have pointed out that the area under the chandelier is filled with sand and that the area is roped off. This makes it difficult to touch the chandelier The chandelier itself is a limited edition product by French Designer Philippe Starck. There are only 50 of these products in the world! And here it is! A post shared by @j_honey0124 on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:01am PDT Edit: The article original said the repair fees were 265 USD, this has been chaned to between 300,000 KRW(265 USB) and 500,000 KRW (443 USD).