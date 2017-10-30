JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
News
South Korea, U.S., Japan prepare for North Korea missile attack
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.10.25  15:22:04
▲ USS Boxer transits the east sea during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016. By Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of America MCSN Craig Z. Rodarte/U.S. Navy

Following the week of joint military exercises that took place from Oct. 16-21 between Korea and the U.S., Japan joined the two allies as they took part in another joint exercise, this time in preparation of a missile attack.

Beginning yesterday, Oct. 24, the two-day long exercise will see four ships from the three countries utilized as they try to work together to track and share information on a computer-simulated missile launch.

The exercises will be held in waters off the coast of Korea and Japan.

North Korea has shown with its missile launches over Japan that it has the capabilities to attack Japan.

Because of this, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the joint exercise is “designed to prepare against growing nuclear and military threats by North Korea in accordance with the agreement made during the 48th Security Consultative Meeting between South Korea and the U.S. in October 2016.”

The exercise comes just over a week before President Trump’s trip to Asia which will see him visit both Japan and South Korea, as well as China.

During his trip h, is expected to deliver a speech at the National Assembly where he is expected to call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea

