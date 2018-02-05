JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.2.5 13:58
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
News
Snow causes flight disruption and traffic accidents on JejuThe snow started on Feb. 3 and is expected to continue until the afternoon of Feb. 6.
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.02.05  13:01:23
페이스북 트위터
▲ A bus hit a wall in Jungmun on Feb. 4. Photo courtesy Jeju Fire Safety Department

Snow and wind has caused significant disruption at Jeju International Airport since the start of the bad weather during the night of Feb. 3.

On Sunday, more than 200 flights were canceled or delayed, and around 250 people are thought to have had to stay overnight at the airport. These people were provided with water and blankets.

There are expected to be an extra 34 flights put on today (Feb. 5), although continued heavy snowfall has seen many flights be delayed.

This is the second time this year that snow has caused problems at the airport after heavy snow in mid-Jan saw around 7000 people stranded on the island.

The airport isn't the only place to have been hit by snow on the island and Mt. Hallasan reportedly saw around 90cm of snow last night. This has lead to the closure of roads on Jeju's upper regions including the 1100 road, Bijarim-ro, and parts of the 5.16 road.

Despite these closures, thee have still been reports of a number of road accidents. Yesterday, a private bus for duty-free shop workers hit a wall at the Jungmun Entrance. Luckily no-one was seriously hurt although two pregnant women were transferred to a hospital for check-ups.

As well as this, the Jeju Fire Headquarters has reported 64 accidents since the start of the snow on Feb. 3 including traffic accidents, falls, and cars that have become stuck in the snow.

It seems that we still haven't seen the end of the snowy weather though, with snow set to continue to fall throughout the island until Tuesday afternoon.
Duncan Elder의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트