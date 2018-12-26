Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra New Year Concert at the Jeju Arts Center

▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Arts Center

Austria's Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the world's three major orchestras and the heart of European classical music, will visit Jeju in 2019.

The concert will be held under the concept of the New Year's Concert by the Jeju Arts Center, and orchestra will have tours in five major cities in Korea. They will begin their Korea tour on January 4 in Seoul Arts Center, and will come to Jeju on January 11.

The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, considered one of the world's most beloved orchestras by Koreans, started its first concert in 1842, and conducted numerous concerts with renowned conductors such as Karl Boehrn, Herbert von Karajan, and Lorin Maazel.

The 13 performers are the members of brass wind instrument and percussion instrument in the orchestra.

They will play famous pieces by Johann Strauss, Franz Lehar, and Johannes Brahms. The Korea tour program will be the same as the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra 2019 New Year's concert program.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on January 11 and will be available for admission at 30,000 won on the first floor and 25,000 won on the second floor .