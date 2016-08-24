▲ House 142 serves a modern, artistic take on Korean barbecue Photos by Veronica Spann House 142 is not your typical Korean barbecue restaurant. The owner, Din Hwang, is a third generation restaurant owner and he explained how his grandmother’s and mother’s restaurants are much more traditional than his own. Hwang took the family business a step further when he opened his local and seasonally-minded Korean fusion restaurant, just outside Shin Jeju. ▲ Some of the side dishes at House 142 Photos by Veronica Spann Hwang studied graphic design and his artistic eye shows throughout the restaurant, from the artful plates of food to the interior design. His modern fusion taste makes for an excellent dining experience. The restaurant sits alone, allowing room for outdoor seating in a wonderfully lush garden. Experiencing barbecue outside in and of itself makes dining at House 142 a unique experience. Another component that sets this restaurant apart from other barbecue restaurants is Hwang’s dedication to sourcing food locally and rotating the menu to also serve seasonally appropriate meals. ▲ Naengmyeon at House 142 Photos by Veronica Spann Hwang says they change the menu every three to five months to keep up with seasonal changes. The summer barbecue menu consists of beef and black pork cooked in marinades that give the meat a very different flavor from more traditional Korean restaurants. They seem to be inspired by western cuisine and change quite often. As the marinades change, the meats stay lean, moist, and flavorful. The barbecue menu also includes more creative meat options like colorful Greek kabobs with black pork. ▲ House 142 serve fruit mojitos and other refreshing drinks Photos by Veronica Spann If you’re a vegetarian, House 142 also serves a deliciously refreshing mul namyeong (cold buckwheat noodle soup) that won’t disappoint. While the food menu is impressive, you can’t leave House 142 without sampling the drinks menu. They serve homemade hallabong mojitos, jeju cactus fruit mojitos, blueberry beer, and a wide array of other refreshing drinks. The mojitos can be made with or without alcohol and they are dangerously good.

Unlike most barbecue restaurants, House 142 uses a unique maple-tree charcoal from Laos to heat their grills. The maple charcoal is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also smells better and lasts longer than the more commonly used charcoal. It is this care and attention to detail that really sets House 142 apart.

