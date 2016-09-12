JEJU WEEKLY

Dolkorom Talk: Sweet Talk Party - In picturesThe first Dolkorom Talk event of the year was held successfully last Friday
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2016.09.12  14:38:26
The first Dolkorom Talk event of the year was held on September 9. Titled 'Sweet Talk Party' it was a chance to hear from three chef's living on Jeju as they spoke about their soul food.

There were also music and dance performances as well as lots of delicious food and drink.

We wil have a full review online soon, but for now relive the evening with some photos of the event.

The next Dolkorom Talk event will be held in October.

   
People arriving at the event had the chance to enter a raffle Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
As you would expect from an event titled 'Sweet talk party' there was a selection of delicious food available Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
Hong Jung-pyo from Cafe Gasi's presentation was called 'Jeju wheat bread made from natural yeast' Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
Nabil Merbah from Le Coin 's presentation was titled 'Sweet French Desert in Jeju' Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
Park So-yeon from the Cook n Farmer's presentation was titled 'Story of the horse dung cookie' Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
After their presentations the speakers answered questions about their soul food Photo by the Jeju Weekly

 

   
Gooey Pat and the Clam Bakers provided put on a jazz music performance after the presentations Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
Kim Mi-sook lead the attendees on a dance titled 'Dance of Peace' Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 

   
The greenery in the middle of the dance represented Mount. Halla and was made from leaves found on the mountain itself! Photo by The Jeju Weekly

 
