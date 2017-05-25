|
|
|
|
|▲ Photo courtesy HeadlineJeju
Overview
Date/Time: Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Venue: Tapdong Seaside Amphitheatre, Jeju City
Host: Headlinejeju Inc.
Purpose
To promote Jeju as a peaceful and globalized community where Jeju citizens and expats live together, exchange culture and arts, and to build island-wide networks.
Program
Expat music festival
Jeju islander performances
Nanta performance
Expat flea market
“Gotjawal Dochebi Market” Eco/Flea Market
**Sharing the values of the Gotjawal nature preserve!**
Festival format
Live performances on the main stage with a party in the stands.
Tel: 064-727-1919 (in Korean only)
E-mail: headlinejeju@headlinejeju.co.kr