▲ Photo courtesy HeadlineJeju

Overview

Date/Time: Saturday, June 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Venue: Tapdong Seaside Amphitheatre, Jeju City

Host: Headlinejeju Inc.



Purpose

To promote Jeju as a peaceful and globalized community where Jeju citizens and expats live together, exchange culture and arts, and to build island-wide networks.

Program

Expat music festival

Jeju islander performances

Nanta performance

Expat flea market

“Gotjawal Dochebi Market” Eco/Flea Market

**Sharing the values of the Gotjawal nature preserve!**



Festival format

Live performances on the main stage with a party in the stands.

Tel: 064-727-1919 (in Korean only)

E-mail: headlinejeju@headlinejeju.co.kr