Man sought by Interpol after making bomb threats against K-pop band Apink

▲ Apink in 2014. Photo by demical (http://demical.tistory.com/172) [CC BY 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons In some of the more unlikely news of recent days, a fan who has been continually threatening K-pop girl group Apink is being sought by international police organization Interpol. The band's management agency first received a threat from the man way back in June this year when he reportedly called the agency to make death threats against the band. After the threat, police were dispatched until things died down. He then later made another threat on Oct. 19, this time specifically against singer Na-eun. He said that he had set-up explosives at an event that she was about to attend at Dongguk University's Seoul campus. Once again police were dispatched and after a search the threat was, fortunately, found to be false. Another threat happened one day later on Oct. 20 when a bomb threat was made to 'Bucheon International Animation Festival,' an event that Apink member Cho-rong was expected to attend. Once again, the venue was searched and the threat was found to be false. A fourth threat occurred, this time against the entire band, when the caller said he had planted explosives at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan before a concert. All the threats were said to be international calls and the caller hid his caller ID, making it hard for the authorities to narrow down where the calls were coming from. However, in recent days it seems like the police finally worked out who they thought the threats were coming from. According to reports, they were made by a U.S. citizen who is currently living in Canada. Interpol has now filed a red notice against the suspect at the request of the Korean police. The threats have come at a busy time for Apink. While the band released their first album way back in 2011 but are currently in the midst of a return, having released a new album "Pink Up" in June this year.