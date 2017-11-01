JEJU WEEKLY

China and Korea to hold summit meeting next week
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.11.01  10:45:46
▲ Xi Jinping photo courtesy U.S. Department of State/Moon Jae-in photo courtesy Korea.net Jeon Han

After news that the two countries agreed to work to fix their ties after the damage caused by the THAAD installation, President's Xi Jinping and Moon Jae-in will have a summit next week.

The summit will take place at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Danang, Vietnam and will aim to improve ties between the two countries. The APEC meeting is scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11.

According to the press release, released by the Korean Presidential house, "the summit meeting will be the first step in the implementation of the agreement to resume the exchange of cooperation in the areas mentioned as a result of the bilateral talks on the improvement of the ROK-China relationship."

The meeting will come just days after President of the U.S. Donald Trump will make his own trip to Asia, during which time he will meet both President Moon and President Xi.

