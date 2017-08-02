JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.2
Jeju Beer Company releases its first beer 'Jeju Wit Ale'The Beer Company will also start to offers tours of its facilities from Aug. 12
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.02
▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Beer Company

After five years of planning, the Jeju Beer Company has released its first beer and is set to open the doors of its brewery to the public.

The beer in question is a Wit Beer called “Jeju Wit Ale.” It is 5.3%, 16 IBUs and made using organically farmed Jeju orange peel which they say gives a fresh and bright flavor to the beer.

The beer was officially launched yesterday and is available in 330ml bottles, 660ml bottles, and 20L kegs. In the future, they also plan to sell the beer in 500ml cans.

Most excitingly, according to the company, the beer will be available not just in large supermarkets but also in convenience stores and restaurants around the island.

The beer is brewed at their brewery in Hallim. The brewery has the capacity to produce 20 million liters of beer a year which they say is the biggest capacity of any craft beer brewery in Korea.

They are opening the brewery up to tours from Aug. 12, reservations for these tours can be made on their official website from Aug. 4.

Jeju Beer Company is an affiliated company of Brooklyn Brewery and as such the Jeju Wit Ale was developed with the help of Brooklyn Brewery’s know-how and technology.

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Beer Company

Image of Jeju

