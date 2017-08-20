JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.20
‘15 연암’ was certified as eggs with excessive of insecticides in Jeju as of Aug. 19The contaminated '15 연암' eggs are from Yeonam (연암), mainland, Korea
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.20
The Jeju authorities announced on Aug. 19 that eggs marked as ’15 연암’ and had levels of bifenthrin exceeding the country’s limit of 0.01mg/kg. 연암(Yeonam) refers to the name of area of chicken farms in mainland, Korea.

As of Aug. 18, ‘08광명농장’ eggs found to be overusing pesticides were distributed on Jeju island. According to the Jeju government, the contaminated 21,000 eggs were distributed to markets on Jeju island, and only 8,000 eggs were collected. ‘08광명농장’ eggs are from Icheon (이천), Gyunggi Province.

On Aug. 11, more than 90 percent of the contaminated 9,000 eggs produced in mainland have already been distributed to markets of all around the Jeju island.

As of Aug. 19, in Korea, seven of the 49 farms produced eggs with levels of fipronil, insecticide which is not supposed to be used on chickens at all. On 37 farms, five farms produced eggs with traces of etoxazole, flufenoxuron and pyridaben. These pesticides are not allowed on Korean chicken farms.

Criticism is mounting of the government’s poor management of the farms and its handling of the current crisis.

Jeju Weekly 2009
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
