The Jeju authorities announced on Aug. 19 that eggs marked as ’15 연암’ and had levels of bifenthrin exceeding the country’s limit of 0.01mg/kg. 연암(Yeonam) refers to the name of area of chicken farms in mainland, Korea.

As of Aug. 18, ‘08광명농장’ eggs found to be overusing pesticides were distributed on Jeju island. According to the Jeju government, the contaminated 21,000 eggs were distributed to markets on Jeju island, and only 8,000 eggs were collected. ‘08광명농장’ eggs are from Icheon (이천), Gyunggi Province.

On Aug. 11, more than 90 percent of the contaminated 9,000 eggs produced in mainland have already been distributed to markets of all around the Jeju island.

As of Aug. 19, in Korea, seven of the 49 farms produced eggs with levels of fipronil, insecticide which is not supposed to be used on chickens at all. On 37 farms, five farms produced eggs with traces of etoxazole, flufenoxuron and pyridaben. These pesticides are not allowed on Korean chicken farms.

Criticism is mounting of the government’s poor management of the farms and its handling of the current crisis.