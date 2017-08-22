Jeju government bans eggs from other regions of Korea

▲ Eggs in the box Photo courtesy Tookapic There has been a further twist in the insecticide egg saga as the Jeju government has decided to stop the sale of eggs from other provinces in Korea. Starting from Aug. 21, shops in Jeju will only be allowed to sell eggs that have come from farms on Jeju. The ban comes after eggs from a farm in Incheon were found to have levels of bifenthrin that exceeded the limit allowed in Korea. Only a few days earlier, the government had checked eggs from farms on Jeju and deemed them safe for consumption. The Jeju Government hopes that by banning eggs from other areas, they will be able to increase the confidence of consumers who are worried by the ongoing issue. Of course, the ban is only temporary and will only be upheld until the situation is resolved. Luckily for egg fans, most eggs sold on Jeju are actually from Jeju anyway, so there should be no price increases.