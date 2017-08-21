JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.8.21 17:19
Possibility of bus strike on JejuJeju's bus drivers are currently planning to strike if certain wage and welfare conditions are not met
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.08.21  17:17:20
▲ Jeju's new bus design. Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

As you may have seen in our article earlier this morning (Aug. 21), Jeju will be moving to a new transportation system on Aug. 26.

While the Jeju government seems confident that it will make things better and faster for those who use public transport, there is one group of people who don’t seem entirely pleased with the plans.

Due to the fear that the new system will cause drivers to work more hours, Jeju’s bus drivers are currently planning a strike if certain salary and welfare conditions are not met.

On the possibility of a strike, The Jeju Government has stated that “we do not see any big differences with bus drivers regarding salary issue, but we are working out some specific incentive issues.”

Knowing how important a smooth start to the transport plan would be to the public perception of the new system, the authorities also added that they will seek alternatives should the bus drivers go on strike. This could include deploying chartered buses to help avoid a ‘disastrous situation’ for commuters.

In other bus system related news, it has been confirmed that Naver Maps, Daum Map, and T Map will provide bus service information relating to the new system on their respective platforms starting on Aug. 26.

While Google currently does provide bus information, it is not yet clear when they will have the updated information ready for use in their service. Make sure to take this into consideration if you rely on Google for your bus times!
