A trial of the new bus lanes on Gonghang-ro on Aug. 23

▲ Near the entrance to Jeju International Airport Photo courtesy Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

In preparation for the upcoming bus system reforms, a trial of the new bus lanes on Gonghang-ro, will take place three days before the introduction of the new system.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 23, the bus lanes will open on the main road from Shin Jeju Entrance Intersection to the entrance to Jeju International Airport. In total, this road covers around 800 meters.

The first of the four lanes on the road has been designated as a bus lane and only buses and taxis will be allowed to use the lane.

In other bus related news , there is still a chance for major disruption on the day of the system change, with Jeju’s bus drivers currently considering striking due to the potential for an increased workload.